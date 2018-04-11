Menu
Rogue 30-foot houseboat loose on Noosa River

Matty Holdsworth
by
11th Apr 2018 4:47 PM

A 30-FOOT floating houseboat has become a potentially dangerous hazard for Noosa River boaties or anglers.

The houseboat broke free of its mooring this morning and floated quickly towards the marina.

Noosa resident Anniesha Hicks said attempts were made to contact Noosa Coastguard, water police and Queensland Maritime Safety but to no avail.

Ms Hicks warned Coast residents of the potential dangers by posting to social media.

"Does anyone know who's houseboat this is?” she posted.

"At 10am this morning it had broken free from its mooring in Noosa River and was floating fast sideways towards the marina. Thanks to Damien Ring, he quickly went into action mode.

"Grabbed the kayak from the backyard and a rope and paddled out to stop this 30 ft houseboat. I called Coastguards but they wouldn't have made it on time and told me to call police line. When I called police line there was a msg saying they were busy and call back.

"Meanwhile it was 2min off hitting the Noosa Marina and nearly taking out other boats when Damien jumped on board and released the front anchor just in time before any damage was done.

"Very lucky it didn't hit the Marina or anything else. Damien contacted the Qld Maritime and they advised they will look into it but be aware, when the tide changes the anchor might not hold and it could be a floating hazard.”

