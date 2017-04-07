Roll out a recycling edge in Noosa

WAY TO GO: Noosa Council is urging residents to become champion recyclers with a new green waste bin.

DONE correctly, Noosa's 9000 new green bins set to come on stream in September will enable homes to divert a mountain of waste away from landfill.

The new Towards Zero Waste initiative three-bin system will add to almost 5000 residents presently recycling their garden waste. The council's waste and environmental health manager Wayne Schafer said Noosa residents are already some of the best recyclers in Australia.

However he and the Noosa councillors want residents to ramp up their recycling efforts.

"If 14,000 households are all using their garden waste bin correctly, we will be diverting thousands of tonnes of organic waste from landfill per year,” Mr Schafer said.

"This means that we will be reducing the amount of global warming methane gas we produce and at the same time extending the life of our landfill. It is a classic win-win.”

Mr Schafer said garden waste is turned into garden mulch which is made available back to residents for free.

"We ask residents not to contaminate the garden waste bin, or the recycling bin, with plastic bags or other non-recyclables,” Mr Schafer said.

"These items seriously reduce the quality of mulch and our ability to process recyclables at the materials recovery facility.”

Plastic bags can only go into the general waste bin because they also contaminate the recycling bin. Larger 360L bins are available from September 1 for both recycling and garden waste so contact the council to order.

Phone 53296500 or visit www.noosa.qld.gov.au.