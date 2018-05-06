Roll up to find your inner radio presenter

LEARN HOW NOW: Noosa FM presenter Francesca de Marco (aka Gypsy) will run the present training course on May 23.

THERE is a moment for nearly everyone when they give some thought to becoming a radio presenter.

The thought passes quickly for many.

But not everyone.

So if you still harbour visions of yourself sitting behind the mic as a radio show presenter, waxing lyrical to an audience you hope are listening, here's your big chance to find out if you have what it takes.

Local community station Noosa FM, which has entertained the shire for many years now, is holding its next presenter training course which begins on Wednesday, May 23, and is being conducted by the ever-effervescent Francesca (aka Gypsy), who is an old hand behind that mic.

For further information about the course, and how to make an application, go to www.noosafm.org.

All applications must be submitted by May 16.