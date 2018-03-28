ROLLING COVERAGE: Unanimous vote on public funeral report

11:25AM: The council will investigate suitable types of funeral ceremonies that can be held in parks and reserves across the region after a unanimous council vote.

Read more about the issue here

A report will now be prepared on finding suitable secluded locations to hold the memorial services in the region's parks and public spaces.

Cr Paul Truscott, who moved the motion, said the council had received requests from funeral directors to conduct ceremonies outdoors.

"We currently have no council policy dealing with holding a funeral ceremony in council parks or open spaces, nor is there a current policy on spreading ashes in public spaces," Cr Truscott said.

"The investigation will allow us to consider the proposal and formalise policies regarding the funerals and memorial services in parks and open spaces."

Cr Darren Everard said the times were changing where people did not want to be sent off in churches or chapels, and emphasised council should "move with the times."

11:10AM: THE Fraser Coast Regional Council will delay dredging the Anembo Lakes until a waterbody management strategy is completed later this year.

The latest water quality tests, undertaken in February, indicate there are no immediate concerns for the area's water quality.

"(It is) in response to natural fluctuations from rainfall, prolonged dry periods followed by recent significant rain events, varying seasonal temperatures, residential runoff, and other urban and environmental factors," council documents state.

"Due to the short duration of the monitoring program in 2013, limited data preclude the drawing of firm conclusions.

"The study did conclude that the water in the lagoons is impacted by urban runoff and avifauna but was relatively clear with little contamination."

About $50,000 of discretionary funding from the budget has been allocated for dredging.

Cr Seymour was the only councillor to vote against the motion.

10:40AM: A PROPOSED masterplan for the Torquay foreshore is being discussed by councillors.

Plans for the construction of a new recreation area in the Torquay precinct, which will include a lagoon pool, plunge pool, 25m lap pool and yoga deck.

The existing fitness stations placed across the foreshore will be maintained.

Torquay Progress Association member Adam Perrier said it was about turning the foreshore area into a vital community asset.

Cr Stuart Taylor said he didn't warm to the idea at first, but said he was "impressed" by the passion and vision the association members had for the area.

"It's a solution being provided by community members, which is something I'm impressed by," Cr Taylor said.

"From my perspective, it's not for me to decide whether this is too big or grand an idea to decide.

"I think it's important we go to community consultation over the project."

The Torquay Foreshore masterplan will go to community consultation at a later date.

The motion was carried unanimously.

10:00AM: GOOD morning Fraser Coast and welcome back to another exciting council meeting for this month!

We're bringing you live coverage of the meeting from public participation to the meeting's closure in confidential.

Councillors will be voting on a range of issues, including finding suitable locations to hold memorial services in the region's parks and public spaces, deciding whether to re-allocate funding to dredge the Anembo Lake and finding parking solutions for the River Heads boat ramp.

We've started with public participation, where Ross Funerals manager Scott Harris has addressed the council over their motion on memorial services.

Mr Harris said he wanted clarification from the council and community to create "meaningful services" for Fraser Coast families.