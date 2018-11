ROLLING COVERAGE: Firefighters continue Deepwater battle

WHAT WE KNOW

The bushfire is now impacting the Deepwater, Baffle Creek, Rules Beach and Oyster Creek communities, and residents who have not evacuated, must make their way to Miriam Vale Community Centre at 41 Blomfield Street.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett has advised residents there is still time to evacuate.

Round Hill residents are advised to be prepared to leave or follow their bushfire survival plan, as the fire heading towards Bousgas Drive and Anderson Way is likely to impact the area.

The NSW Rural Fire Service has brought in their 737 Large Air Tanker, Gaia, to help with the efforts. It is the first time such an aircraft is used in Queensland.

8.40am: PARAMEDICS have transported a man to Bundaberg Hospital, after sustaining a heat related illness due to firefighting at a Deepwater property at 12.30am.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said he is in a stable condition.

8.20am: A GENEROUS resident, who has opened her home to evacuees of the Deepwater bushfires, is asking for help.

She is requesting a clean water truck to help move water, offered by a neighbour three properties away, to their property so they can help farm animals and people she's taking care of at her property.

If you can help, please contact Kathy on 4974 7916, or 0419 672 899.

8.00am: THE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have issued a new advisory for the Deepwater, Baffle Creek, Rules Beach and Oyster Creek communities.

As of 7.20am today, the fire is in the area between Pacific Drive and Muller Road, travelling towards Baffle Creek, Rules Beach and Oyster Creek.

The fire is now impacting the Deepwater community.

All residents should evacuate to Miriam Vale Community Centre via Tableland Road and Fingerboard Road.

QFES advises the following:

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

If you are leaving:

Secure your pets for safe transport.

Check for road closures and then advise family and friends of your intended travel route.

Take your important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) when you leave.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

If you are unable to leave:

Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

The next update will be issued at 9.20am, or if the situation changes.

THE LATEST AT 7.00AM

THE 'Leave Now' advisory from 6.50pm last night is still in effect for residents of Deepwater, Baffle Creek, Rules Beach and Oyster Creek Communities.

They are advised to follow their bushfire survival plan, or to evacuate immediately to the Miriam Vale Community Centre.

A 'Prepare to Leave' advisory from 7.30pm for Round Hill residents is still in effect.

If residents choose to leave, they must do so by travelling north on Bousgas Drive and Anderson Way.

SCHOOL CLOSURE

The Department of Education has advised that Wartburg State School will remain closed today due to the ongoing bushfire crisis.

Parents with children at independent schools in the area should contact their individual schools for any local arrangements.

Those with children at Early Childhood Education Centres are also asked to contact them directly for information.

WEATHER UPDATE

As of 5.00am, the Bureau predicts conditions will remain the same today for both Gladstone and Bundaberg regions, with temperatures in the mid 30s.

However tomorrow, a possible shower or storm is forecasted, more likely in Bundaberg. The bureau says thunderstorms could be possibly severe, and most likely in the morning or early afternoon.

A possible dust haze is also predicted in the afternoon or evening.

Tomorrow's maximum temperatures will be in the mid 30s, however the sunny and dry conditions will continue throughout the week.

COVERAGE HIGHLIGHTS

