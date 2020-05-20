Romantic weekend ends in car disaster

Significant damage to Mitchell Patullo's car caused by a fallen tree after he parked in Hastings St.

WHEN university student Mitchell Patullo and his girlfriend returned to their car after a swim at Noosa's Main Beach, they very quickly realised they weren't going far.

On Saturday, January 25 the Brisbane-based bartender was left in shock when a tree fell on top of his car.

"I went up for a weekend with my girlfriend," he said.

Parked at the southern end of Hastings St, the large tree left significant damage to the vehicle, including a smashed windscreen and dented roof.

While the car was left with a lot of irreplaceable damage, it was not classed as a write off.

With only third-party insurance, the cost to tow the vehicle and replace the windscreen was upwards of $1000.

"They wanted the car out that evening, and said if I didn't move it, it would probably be towed and impounded otherwise the next morning," Mr Patullo said.

"Then there's the costs to fix the roof and the devalue to the car."

The 20-year-old student approached Noosa Council to potentially assisted with his out-of-pocket costs.

"They (Noosa Council) were really helpful, but they went through their insurance company," he said.

"It took them five months to get back to me."

Council advised the falling tree was an act of nature and therefore they were not responsible, he said.

The tree was massive. I'm a pretty sure they would've noticed a massive tree rotting away," Mr Patullo said.

He was back in Noosa last week to visit family, but thankfully he is a quick learner.

"I didn't park under any trees," Mr Patullo said.

In reply, Noosa Council advised, like all local governments, they have strict processes in place to handle such enquiries.

Executive Services Director Debra Iezzi said Council's insurers are notified as soon as officers are made aware of the incident.

"Our staff work with council's insurer to thoroughly investigate the matter," she said.

"We keep the claimant updated and informed throughout the whole process.

"In this instance, there was a request for additional information from the insurer which coincided with issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, and that resulted in a slight delay," Ms Iezzi said.

"Such cases are dealt with on a case by case basis and a response is provided to the claimant once the investigation is completed."

"Given the need to thoroughly investigate each matter, a claim may take several months to finalise," Ms Iezzi said.