Roma’s thieves and fraudsters named and shamed

CAUGHT: These are the names of people caught stealing in Roma.

Kylie Maree Swan



DEFRAUDING a charity out of $5000 in the midst of a 'personal crisis' saw Swan front Roma Magistrates Court.

The court heard that in August of 2017, Swan had been approved for financial assistance grants from Victim Assist Queensland, up to $7000 and that she had been planning to use the money to relocate.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court that on August 3, 2019, Swan emailed the organisation, saying that rather than relocate from Toowoomba to Roma, she now wished to stay put in Toowoomba, and was told to provide receipts for any moving costs.

On October 4 of that year, Swan emailed a handwritten receipt for a removalist with a sum of $5,500. Victims Assist paid her the money three weeks later.

Further checks revealed the business named on the handwritten receipts was not an actual business, but rather was the registered ABN of Swan's father.

Shane Andrew Ling

LOSING his job was almost inevitable, after Ling was charged with not only stealing plates from a work vehicle, but using those stolen plates to drive while disqualified, and eventually evading police.

Ling faced Roma Magistrates Court, charged with one count each of evasion, possess utensil, possess false plates, disqualified driving, and stealing plates.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court that on February 24, about 11.45pm, police were conducting patrols in Roma when the tried to pull over Ling's ute. He failed to pull over and as police continued to pursue him, he eventually became bogged.

Lachlan William Jump-Waugh

AN OPERATION that resulted in over $25k of stolen alcohol from the Club Hotel Motel has resulted in involved parties facing up to their actions in court.

Jump-Waugh, 19, faced Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing one charge of fraud - dishonestly causing detriment.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court that between December 2018 and February 2020, the Club Hotel Motel in Roma provided employment to the primary youth co-offender involved in the matter.

The court heard that after reviewing CCTV footage, it was observed that the offenders used numerous methods to obtain the free alcohol, including dummy scanning where only an inexpensive item such as a packet of chips would be rung through or multiple alcoholic items would be scanned through, and then cancelled out after.

Isaac John Pierre

FRAUDULENTLY obtaining a bottle of Jack Daniels has landed an 18-year-old Roma man in trouble, after he dishonestly caused a loss of alcohol to a Roma establishment.

Isaac John Pierre appeared in Roma Magistrates Court via phone on Wednesday, April 8, and pleaded guilty to the one count of fraud.

Police prosecutor Heather Whiting told the court Pierre was the third defendant involved in an ongoing fraud case involving the Club Hotel/Motel, where alcohol had been fraudulently sold.

She said that on February 3, Pierre went to the Bottle-O on Northern Rd, and at the time was low on money. He knew the primary offender involved in the scheme from school, and wanted cheap Jack Daniels.

Keisha May Hearn

A MOTHER-of-three with a "poor history of dishonesty" has been told by the magistrate that she has narrowly avoided jail time.

Hearn fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing five charges including fraud, possessing dangerous drugs and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court that in early September, a friend of Hearn's had attended her house and accidentally left her drivers licence behind.

The court heard that on September 4 Hearn had taken the person's drivers licence on a trip to Brisbane with her friends.

She had then used the drivers licence at a car hire office, and signed a 24-hour contract on September 5 at 9.30am

The court heard Hearn then used the vehicle to drive back to Roma, surpassing the 24-hour period.

Martin John Kenna

A POLICE officer's son has been busted for his involvement in an operation that resulted in a $25,000 loss to a Roma business.

Martin John Kenna, 18, faced Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing a charge of fraud - dishonestly cause detriment.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court Kenna had been involved in the operation where a primary youth offender who had been employed by the Club Hotel Motel had used several methods between December 2018 and February 2020 to give free or heavily discounted alcohol to involved parties.

The methods included dummy scanning where only an inexpensive item such as a packet of chips would be rung through or multiple alcoholic items would be scanned through, and then cancelled.

Melissa Ann Lake

A WOMAN with sticky fingers has been caught red-handed trying to skip out without paying.

Lake fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing two charges of unauthorised dealing with shop goods (maximum $150) and contravening direction or requirement of police.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court that on February 8 at 11.50am, Lake was observed putting products into shopping bags at Woolworths Roma and then walking out without any attempts to pay.

Police attended in relation to the matter where Lake stated she was short on cash and couldn't afford groceries.

She pleaded guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Saggers fined her $400.

Darby Frederick Perrin

The courtroom gasped when an 18-year-old male was mentioned for committing 16 offences.

Perrin pleaded guilty to committing 10 counts of fraud, one stealing offence, one charge of possessing dangerous drugs, breaching bail conditions and failing to property dispose of a syringe.

Kelly Depretto

Depretto had mistaken the Roma Buy, Swap and Sell community page for a Buy, Swap and Steal page.

The court heard a Roma man advertised his second-hand iPhone 6 for $200 on the community buy, swap and sell page when 37-year-old Ms Depretto offered to buy the phone. The mother asked the seller for his bank details before turning up to the victim's home presenting screenshots proving the purchase of the phone.

Mark Stephen Lynch

A man stole almost $1000 of groceries by fraudulently scanning a 50c Chupa Chup lollipop bar code through self-serve check-outs at Woolworths over 11 transactions.

Mark Stephen Lynch, 51, pleaded guilty on June 26 to one count of fraud for the transactions at the Roma store between March 26 and May 5 this year.

Prosecutor Rohan Brewster-Webb said Lynch on each occasion fixed the lollipop bar code to his finger and scanned other grocery items, notching up $990.66 over the transactions.

Kieran Jade Brock

Christmas was ruined for a young family after hundreds of dollars that was put aside for presents was stolen from the mother's wallet as she slept.

Real-life Christmas grinch Brock, 24 fronted Roma Magistrates Court on August 6 for stealing $300 from a friend's home he was staying at after being released from prison.

Jeffrey Michael Wells

A Roma man old enough to know better will pay the price for his "boredom" after facing Roma Magistrates Court.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court on October 18 at 3.45am, Wells and his accomplice forced open the roller door at the club to create enough space for Wells' accomplice to crawl into, where he stole cans of Jack Daniels and Cola as well as a case of 12 700ml Bundaberg rum bottles.

Jessica Fay Robinson

A woman who used the self serve checkout to assist with an act of dishonesty has faced up to her actions in court.

Robinson, 20 fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one charge of unauthorised dealing with shop goods (maximum $150).

Miha Kaipou Pohatu

A man who moved to Roma just a few months ago is already thumbing his nose at the town after a spending spree with a stolen bank card.

Pohatu, 20, fronted Roma Magistrates Court on September 25, pleading guilty to 18 charges including fraud, stealing and wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Heather Whiting told the court that over a month, Pohatu used a stolen bank card to buy items including perfume, groceries and phone credit.

Jonathon Thomas Welk

A thief was caught hook, line and sinker after police found his pockets full of fishing reels.

Welk, 18, fronted Roma Magistrates Court last Wednesday charged with stealing fishing equipment from Roma Home Timber and Hardware.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Heather Whiting told the court the store manager saw Welk take fishing equipment at 2.30pm on June 20 but Welk left the store before he could be approached.

Adriana Frances McLean

An employee who used her position to steal from the company has been left without a job and handed a hefty fine.

McLean, 18, fronted Roma Magistrates Court, facing a charge of stealing by clerks and servants.

The court heard McLean was a former employee of the Northern Star Store in Roma from May to August 2019 before her position as a sales clerk was terminated.

Jayden Montell Nixon

A return to Mitchell and a law abiding life awaited a 21-year-old man jailed for a string of offences.

MacDonald Law solicitor Joe McConnell told Toowoomba Magistrates Court that when his client left his home of Mitchell for towns such as Chinchilla, Roma or Toowoomba he tended to get into trouble.

The 21-year-old had spent 65 days in custody before appearing by video link from the prison to plead guilty before the court to about 50 offences including 28 matters of receiving and fraud arising from his using a stolen bank card to obtain goods for himself.

Tameka-Kaye Jacqueline Ward

A remorseful drug dealer who has "learnt her lesson" has been released from prison after spending 280 days in custody.

Tameka-Kaye Jacqueline Ward appeared in front of the Roma Magistrates Court facing 14 charges from a year of bad decisions, including thefts, fights and drug dealing.

Max Ishamel Gaur

A thief has been discovered through one woman's iCloud account after her phone was stolen at Roma Races.

Dalby Magistrate Court heard Max Ishamel Gaur, 22, discovered an iPhone while at the races and held onto the device.

After assuming the phone had been lost and purchasing a new, replacement phone the victim approached police when a number of photos belonging to Gaur appeared in her iCloud.

Owen John Howlett

A 23-year-old man accused of robbing a Chinchilla service station at gunpoint allegedly entered the Caltex Star Mart about 9.30pm on Tuesday, March 12, armed with a silver handgun.

It is further alleged the Roma man demanded cash before fleeing the store with a sum of money.