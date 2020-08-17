Rookie AFL team roars toward finals

Noosa Tigers women's team are looking good for a finals appearance in their first ever season.

Noosa Tigers women's team are looking good for a finals appearance in their first ever season.

A lot of the Noosa Tigers women’s team players are in just their first year playing Aussie rules.

At the rate they are going, it may be their first year in a grand final as well.

After six games in a shortened eight game season, the Lionesses have secured five wins and just the one loss.

Coast Club’s 50th year not one they’ll soon forget

WELCOME WAGS: AFL partners hit Noosa lockdown

On Saturday the Moreton Bay Lions felt the full force of the rookie team, which trounced them 80 to nil.

Club president Rob Purves said he was very proud of what the girls had achieved in a very short amount of time.

“They are going great guns,” he said.

“Their commitment is unbelievable.”

Of the 20-strong team, only five have played AFL before this season.

It makes their meteoric rise towards the finals all the more impressive.

But they weren’t getting too caught up in talk of finals footy just yet.

“We don’t talk that far ahead,” Purves said.

“Starting off with COVID, just to get the team on the park has been great.

“Their success is just brilliant.”

2020 could be a great year for the Noosa club, with every team, from first division through to the colts sitting very comfortably in the lead up to finals.

“It’s great for the club and great for the town,” Purves said.