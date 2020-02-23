Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Catalans Dragons v Castleford Tigers - Betfred Super League
Catalans Dragons v Castleford Tigers - Betfred Super League
Rugby League

Roosters in mix for controversial Folau comeback

by Phil Rothfield
23rd Feb 2020 6:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Sydney Roosters are closely monitoring Israel Folau's rugby league comeback with the Catalans Dragons in the UK Super League with a view to approaching the former Wallaby later this year.

The Roosters will lose veteran winger Brett Morris at the end of the season, and there is talk of Mitch Aubusson retiring which would create the salary cap space.

Roosters supremo Nick Politis is extremely close to veteran player agent Wayne Beavis, who was heavily involved in Folau's deal at Catalans.

Politis declined to comment when asked about possibility of it happening. That in itself indicates they have not ruled it out.

 

LIVE stream St Helens v Sydney Roosters in the World Club Challenge on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

Coach Trent Robinson will be getting feedback during the season from his good mate Steve McNamara, who is coaching Folau at Catalans.

Robinson was reluctant to comment when asked if the ex-Bronco and Storm star and Wallaby outcast should be allowed to play again. I got a feeling he didn't think there should be a life ban on him playing NRL.

The interesting thing is that Folau is apparently not chasing a fortune.

He has also given Catalans an iron clad guarantee that there will be no more homophobic remarks on social media - which led to all the strife back home.

The Roosters also believe opposition to him playing in the NRL is slowly subsiding. Folau turns 31 in April next year and would probably do a two-year deal if it was to happen.

FOOTY TIPS! Join Australia's best footy tipping competition for your chance to win big. Add our experts to your league and join now at TIPS.COM.AU.

More Stories

Show More
israel folau nrl roosters sydney roosters

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cooroy RSL sparks some fire relief

        Cooroy RSL sparks some fire relief

        News Bushfire fundraiser in Cooroy at the local RSL.

        Noosa Botanic Gardens now have it made in the shade

        premium_icon Noosa Botanic Gardens now have it made in the shade

        News New Noosa shade house opens at Lake Macdonald garden gem.

        Team Sunshine powers on with talented youth

        premium_icon Team Sunshine powers on with talented youth

        News Sunshine Beach SLSC surf sports has plenty of young talent.

        Koalagate: So just whose habitat maps will help save Noosa’s treehuggers?

        premium_icon Koalagate: So just whose habitat maps will help save Noosa’s...

        News Blue over Noosa koala mappingheating up as minister hits back at council.