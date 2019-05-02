Root cause for fallen figs

All that remains of a fig tree cut down at Noosa River Holiday Park, Munna Point.

WHAT were believed to be two long-standing fig trees were cut down and mulched at Noosa River Holiday Park in Munna Point on Tuesday morning.

And a third fig has been severely pruned back.

Noosa News was advised by a call from a resident who was alarmed at the action she was witnessing.

Noosa River Holiday Park is a council-owned and-managed caravan park on Noosa River, and the removed figs were central, shade-providing trees which occupied a commanding central location in the park.

A Noosa Council spokeswoman said a number of non-indigenous fig trees along Noosa River Holiday Park recently underwent maintenance to mitigate impacts on underground infrastructure.

"Before works commenced, council engaged a qualified arborist to assess the condition of the trees and undertake tree maintenance at the site in two stages; the first stage was completed in March, the final stage is currently underway,” she said.

This maintenance included pruning to the foliage and fully removing two trees.

This fig tree was severely pruned at at Noosa River Holiday Park, Munna Point on Tuesday. Alan Lander

Noosa Council Property Manager Clint Irwin said the trees were directly impacting underground power and water infrastructure.

"Due to their invasive root systems, some of the mature trees had caused significant damage to water reticulation systems, grey water disposal and electrical supply to sites. Subsequently, we were left with no choice but to remove two trees at the site and prune the foliage of others,” he said.

"The trees are likely to have been planted 30 to 40 years ago and it was unknown at that time how much damage these non-indigenous species would cause in the future. Many locations around Australia are discovering the same issues.

"Council will plant suitable replacement indigenous species at the Noosa River Holiday Park as part of its management plan for the site.”

Guests at the Holiday Park were notified of the tree maintenance and those who were directly impacted were relocated for the duration of the works.