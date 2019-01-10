McGowan enters drug charge plea

Rose McGowan will plead no contest after being charged with cocaine possession. Picture: Getty Images

ROSE McGowan has agreed to a plea deal with US prosecutors following her arrest last year on felony cocaine possession charges, her lawyer has confirmed.

The Scream star plans to plead no contest to a misdemeanour charge of possession of a controlled substance on January 15 when her trial is set to begin, her lawyer James Hundley told USA Today in a statement.

Under the deal, McGowan will avoid jail time and pay a fine.

The 45-year-old, who has been vocal in the #MeToo movement, faced up to a decade behind bars after cocaine was found in a wallet she left on a Dulles International Airport-bound plane in 2017. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department issued a warrant for her arrest in February 2017 and McGowan turned herself in that November.

In previously filed court papers, McGowan maintained her innocence, claiming the drugs were planted by Harvey Weinstein.

She was one of the first actors to publicly accuse the now-disgraced Hollywood kingpin of sexual abuse.

Weinstein has denied her allegations.

"Ms. McGowan has accepted this agreement in order to spare her family, her friends and her supporters the emotional strain of a criminal trial," Mr Hundley said.

"The agreement brings this ordeal to an end and allows her to focus all of her energy on what matters most to her - creating a better world."

