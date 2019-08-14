Rotary delivers ongoing rescue funding to keep boaties safe

The Rotary Club of Noosa and Coast Guard Noosa are helping keep people safe out on the water.

ONCE more it’s Rotary Club of Noosa to the rescue.

The club has again thrown Coast Guard Noosa a helpful financial lifeline – $6500 raised towards the operation of the “Rotary Rescue” boat.

Rotary president Jim Harpley presented the cheque to flotilla commander Ian Hutchins at the volunteer group’s Munna Point headquarters as part of a social barbecue get-together that was well attended by Rotarians and Coast Guard volunteers.

Cdr Hutchins thanked Rotary for its continued support and said: “This donation will help to keep us afloat and our building standing.”

Rotarian Tess Alexandroff said the donation to the Coast Guard was part an ongoing, six-year sponsorship commitment.

She said both Rotary and the Coast Guard were run by volunteers and played an important role in providing service to the local community.

“If you are looking for a way to give back to the community, why not have a look at these not-for-profit originations,” Tess said.

The Coast Guard oversees one of the most tricky river bars in southeast Queensland and often is on hand to offer tows for those who have run foul of the narrow and shallow channels at low tide.

In July this year, nine people were rescued after several boats got into trouble during attempted bar crossings.

“It will catch you every time, “ Cdr Hutchins said at the time.

Rotary Rescue is one the flotilla’s three main rescue boats, with the centre-console, 6.85m vessel called on to watch over the busy Noosa River.

The flotilla is a prime example of being prepared and, thanks to Rotary, lives its motto of Safety By All Means.