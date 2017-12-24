Rotary exchange students meet at iconic pub

NOOSA Heads Rotary Club introduced a group of international students to an iconic Australian pub earlier this month as part of the Rotary Youth Exchange program.

Dozens of young people from Europe, South America and Asia met with club members and 14 local students at the Apollonian Hotel on the evening of December 5.

Geoff Bone from Noosa Heads Rotary Club said local students part of the exchange program will swap countries with the international students next month.

"Students from Austria, Sweden, Switzerland, Denmark, Japan, Brazil, Germany, France, Norway, Spain and Taiwan joined 14 local students and two from Papua New Guinea, will be leaving in January for these same countries, plus the first ever exchange to Finland,” Mr Bone said.

"Often the friendships made will be life long, building goodwill and understanding between countries.”

Noosaville St Teresa graduate Maconachy Smith is taking part in the exchange, travelling from one intense climate to another.

"I will be leaving Noosa during the hottest part of the year and arriving in Finland where the average January temperature is around -6°C,” Maconachy said.