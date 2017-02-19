33°
Rotary presents NDSHS with $1000

Amber Macpherson | 19th Feb 2017 5:00 AM
NOOSA students will have their learning enriched thanks to the Rotary Club of Cooroy.

The Rotary club presented Noosa District State High School with $1000 to support the school's Interact Club and Duke of Edinburgh subjects.

Deputy principal Renee Rackley thanked the Rotary Club of Cooroy for supporting the school's initiatives.

"We would like to thank Andrew and Carol, who attended our parade, for being an integral part of our school and for supporting Noosa district's young people,” Ms Rackley said.

"We are enormously proud of our students and hope our relationship with Rotary continues to strengthen and grow.”

Mr McMaster's Duke of Edinburgh students assisted the Rotary Club of Cooroy last year at the Cooroy Mountain Spring Festival by cleaning up and clearing the mountain tracks, making them more accessible for the climbers.

The Social Interact Club is a social humanitarian group that meets fortnightly and seeks to help those less fortunate. NDSHS students participated in a school sleep-out last May to raise money for homeless Australians.

Topics:  humanitarian noosa noosa district state high school rotary club of cooroy students

