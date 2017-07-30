Rotary steps in to help Noosa Care

KIND DONATION: President of Noosa Rotary, Tess Alexandroff and registered nurse Leonie Quin with the donated machine.

THIS week Noosa Rotary donated two DocUreader Urinalysis machines to Noosa Care, one for Carramar Tewantin and the other to Kabara Cooroy.

President Tess Alexandroff met with Dean Dennis, the clinical co-ordinator at Carramar for the handover.

Dean Dennis thanked Rotary for their very generous donation and said, NoosaCare would benefit from the new DocUreader Urinalysis machine donated by the Rotary Club.

The urinalysis machine is a valuable, simple machine to use to assist in the diagnosis of urinary tract infections.

This machine will provide resident GPs with a documented, automated result to assist them with treatment strategies.

Resident care will benefit with early detection of urinary tract infections and may help reduce the number of residents being transferred to hospital.

Having a device like this will reduce the need for pathology and doctors to come out onsite to perform these tests.

The prompt results will allow clinical staff to evaluate and provide treatment to residents as required without haven't to arrange appointments and await results from external providers.

This means, most importantly, being able to minimise the level of discomfort being experienced sooner and decreasing the duration of the infection.