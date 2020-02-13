Rotary urge community for bushfire support

FIRE: A bushfire surrounds the town of Buxton in the Southern Highlands as Rural Fire Service worked to protect as many homes as they can. Picture: Rohan Kelly

FIRE: A bushfire surrounds the town of Buxton in the Southern Highlands as Rural Fire Service worked to protect as many homes as they can. Picture: Rohan Kelly

AFTER a summer of widespread bushfire devastation Rotary Clubs have been active in seeking support from the Australian community to provide much needed funding for survivors, communities, bushfire fighting services and wildlife support services.

While the Rotary Club of Noosa Heads have been busy manning Bunnings barbecues and the big breakfast on Australia Day, the club has launched a public appeal for donations to help those impacted further.

“With over 1000 Rotary Clubs spread right around Australia, donations made will be guaranteed to go direct to the range of survivors and groups which are in such need of support,” Rotary Club of Noosa Heads president Chris Parker said.

“All donations made will be distributed with no deductions or administration fees.”

“Past experience has shown the road ahead for bushfire survivors is indeed a difficult one and in many instances the impacts of a total loss and the associated trauma will stay with those communities and individuals for many years.”

“Services that provide both community and emotional support need to have funding that enables these much needed services to be available for people impacted.”

Mr Parker said community help is “most certainly needed” and donations can be made to the Rotary Club of Noosa Heads BSB 633 – 000, Account 135 570 869 with the reference being “Fire Appeal”.

“Our club will ensure that all donations made are distribute promptly and will provide a full disclosure on the distributions made.”