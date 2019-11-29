Menu
YOU COULD WIN: Harvey Norman Noosa's Tammy Birch and Jeff Isherwood stand where your name could go in the draw to win a trip for two around the world.
Round the world trip you want to win

29th Nov 2019 10:00 AM

“IT’S on again,” that’s the message from Harvey Norman Noosa as they offer an irresistible holiday prize.

Harvey Norman Noosaville are offering everyone who spends more than $50 in store between now and December 24th the chance to win a trip for two around the world.

“Imagine visiting some of the most exciting cities in the world, including Singapore staying at the Marina Bay Sands, London where you’ll see the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace and enjoy a trip to Sonehenge and Oxford,” said Harvey Norman Noosa’s Rod Ayache. “Then there’s Venice – a must do gondola ride, Lucerne, Paris includes a dinner half way up the Eiffel Tower, New York to visit all the iconic sites and Los Angeles where there’s something for everyone.”

The prize includes airfare, accommodation and spending money and is yours to take at a time to suit you in 2020.

“Just spend $50 or more on electrical, technology, furniture or bedding to go in to the draw to win.”

