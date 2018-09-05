Round up... it's 2018 showtime

PUT ON A SHOW: It's nearly showtime and the people of Noosa Country Show are ready to welcome everybody to come along.

Ian Williams

THERE will be something for everyone at this year's Noosa Country Show.

In its 109th year, animals, sideshow alley and entertainment will fill the Pomona Showgrounds and 18 competition sections will take place.

The variety of competition sections will help celebrate the diversity of people and their talents in our community.

Equestrian, stud beef, dairy cattle, poultry and dog sections will all be on show in 2018, and Saturday brings the must-see woodchop competition beside the Country Noosa local produce stall.

Noosa Show Society president Cameron Magick said he is delighted with the shape the show is taking and the efforts of those who make the show happen.

"We're very happy with the way it's all coming together in 2018, thanks to our committee who continue to put everything they have into the show's success allowing us to showcase the very best of Noosa Country to so many,” Mr Magick said.

"It's a fantastic show program in 2018, and we have to thank our many sponsors.

"Noosa Council has been a great support along with the team at the Cooroy and Pomona Community Bank branches of Bendigo Bank who continue to be our major supporters.”

Located near the main entry gate, animal nursery shows will take place at 11am and 2pm, and interactive farm feeding of baby animals with bottles of milk will happen at 9am and 6pm.

Kids can meet and get a photo with a variety of entertainers across both days.

Fireworks will light up the night sky on Friday night and two stages will be jammed packed throughout the show.

Great bands will include Hard Labour, Shades of Grey and Robin and the Hoods. They will be followed by Smoke and Mirrors, Contraband, Fiona O'Shea & The Passengers, FYG Chutney and Uncle Bob's Jug Band.

Kids can enjoy The Kangagang and bring their pooch in for the Loveable Mutley competition after the dog show to win great prizes.

Horse events will be happening right across the two days.

The ever-favourite Classic Car Show and Ute Muster will shake things up on Saturday.

Grab a coffee and cake at Champion Cafe in the pavilion while you check out the creative craft, cookery, horticulture and fruit and vegies, junior art and woodcraft sections.

Whether it's watching miniature horses or enjoying face-painting, the choices are endless.

Beginning this Friday, September 7, Pomona Showgrounds gates open at 8am for two days of country fun.

A must is the Grande Parade, held in the Main Arena at 1.45pm both Friday and Saturday.

Then don't miss the firework show at 7pm on Friday. It is set to go off with a bang.

Other performances include the Kangagang Aussie Bush Show on Friday at 4pm.

Then on Saturday, don't miss the Honky Tonk Rodeo at 6pm.

Entry tickets can be pre-purchased on 54852331 or will be available at the gate.

Adult tickets are $15 per day, children are $10 and a family day pass for one day is for up to two adults and three children is $35.

For more information and the full schedule, go to www.noosashowsociety.org.au.