Roxy goes pink for breast cancer fundraiser

GO PINK: Roxy Gamlin is excited to celebrate her sixth birthday raising money for breast cancer.

GO PINK: Roxy Gamlin is excited to celebrate her sixth birthday raising money for breast cancer. Contributed

IT'S the birthday gift that will keep on giving.

Roxy Gamlin's is having her sixth birthday party this Saturday and instead of receiving gifts, her mother Angela has organised a fundraiser party for the annual Go Pink fundraiser, raising money for breast cancer.

"We have done fundraisers for all our children's birthday parties,” Ms Gamlin said.

"My sister was diagnosed with breast cancer last year so it is very close to my heart and why we are supporting it.

"Being a female and having two daughters it's just a great cause.”

Roxy is having a gymnastics birthday party were everyone has been asked to dress in pink.

"The birthday invite has a link to the fundraising page and we have requested no gifts and have asked everyone to dress up which will be a lot of fun,” she said.

"We also included why we chose to do this and have ordered a kit so people can bring a cash donation on the day.

"I've had a lot of positive response from the parents.”

Ms Gamlin said Roxy was excited about the party.

"I'm not sure if she understands the concept but she has seen the effect of breast cancer on her aunty losing her hair and dressing up is their way of helping,” Ms Gamlin said.

"Our children understand that when they have a party it is about the party and not the presents.”

Ms Gamlin's sister is now in remission and the family hope to reach their fundraising goal of $2000.

They want to encourage other parents to get on board and hold similar parties.

"We need more people getting behind it, and rather than giving presents that won't get used, the money could go to something bigger,” Ms Gamlin said.

"For us we want to create awareness and get people to donate.

"It's a lot of fun and I cannot think of a better way to celebrate a birthday.”

To donate, visit fundraise.nbcf.org.au/fundraisers/angelagamlin.