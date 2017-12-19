Roy has the Noosa Men's Shed for support

ROY Murphy will go in for surgery tomorrow not knowing if he'll make it out.

The Noosa man was diagnosed with cancer and recently had to make a tough decision.

He could avoid surgery and live for up to three years, or undergo the risky procedure which could greatly prolong his life - or end it.

"They said I could die while I'm having surgery,” Mr Murphy said.

"The doctors didn't want to do it. But if I die while I'm in surgery, I won't know, I'll be dead.

"I'm not afraid to die. I've had a good life.”

Mr Murphy has been a member of the Noosa Men's Shed for about a year and attended the group's Christmas party earlier this month.

His illness meant he hasn't been as productive at the shed as some of the other men, but he always brings a present.

"I make a cake and I bring it in, every Thursday,” Mr Murphy said.

"I just heard it (the Men's Shed) was here, I came along to meet a few people.”

Mr Murphy grew up in Victoria and spent time mining topaz on Flinders Island before starting a career in real estate.

He even brought a piece of topaz in as a gift for a friend a he'd met at the Shed.

"They call it killiecrankie diamonds,” Mr Murphy said.

"I was in Airlie Beach and the real estate there went quiet. My work mates said 'why don't you try Noosa?'.

"So I did and worked in Sungold real estate, it was called. We did really well.”

While his family is all still in Victoria, the Noosa Men's Shed has provided him a network of friends.

"I retired 10 years ago,” Mr Murphy said.

"We do charity things here, and special projects. I hang out, play some pool, they like the cake I bring.”