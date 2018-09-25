Menu
VISITORS: The royal couple.
Royal app-iness to be found on Fraser

25th Sep 2018 5:00 AM

A RIGHT royal app is being launched by the University of the Sunshine Coast for K'gari-Fraser Island ahead of the October visit by Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Available from the App Store and Google Play, the comprehensive guide is designed for students, researchers and visitors to the UNESCO designated World Heritage site.

USC vice-chancellor Professor Greg Hill said a range of self-guided walk and drive itineraries for a prince would help users explore many of the island's natural wonders.

"At the same time they can learn how wind, sand, water and plants work together in an endless cycle to create this unique place,” Prof Hill said.

"K'gari is recognised as one of the world's most outstanding natural wonders and this app is part of USC's commitment to growing knowledge and understanding of its complex systems.”

Professor Hill said the app would assist students and academics who used USC's Research and Learning Centre at Dilli Village.

For more information go to www.usc.edu.au/fraser -island-guide-app.

