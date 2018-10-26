Royal fever swept over Fraser Island

Harry and Meghan on Kingfisher Bay jetty during the royal visit to Fraser Island.

Harry and Meghan on Kingfisher Bay jetty during the royal visit to Fraser Island. Alistair Brightman

NOOSA may have been given the royal snub but it seems the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed their time on Fraser Island earlier this week.

While rumours were tipped early the royal couple may be headed to Noosa as part of their tour, we knew it may be a bit different to Prince Harry's night at the Rolling Rock in 2003.

Many believed everyone's favourite on-screen lawyer, Harvey Specter, would offer his holiday home to the couple but they chose to go further north.

Staff at Kingfisher Bay Resort were overjoyed with the responsibility to host the world's hottest couple.

General Manager David Hay said the team are still buzzing after Harry and Meghan's visit.

"Having Meghan and Harry here was just fantastic for the whole team.” he said.

"We can't really talk about exactly where they stayed but its fair to say they had a very good view of the Great Sand Straits from their room, they may have had a spa on the deck.”

"Our team really looked after them when they were here.”

While on the island the Prince Harry and Meghan were treated to some of Australia's best food, with the resort restaurant specialising is bush tucker and modern Australian Cuisine.

Executive Chef Udaysen Mohite said it was an honour to cook for the Duke and Duchess.

"They had everything from kangaroo loin, to Darling Downs beef, corn fed chicken and north Queensland barramundi which we do in a paper bark wrap, the old aboriginal way of doing things.”

The couple are expected back in Sydney tonight ahead of the Invictus Games closing ceremony after they toured Fiji and Tonga this week.