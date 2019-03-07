Royal 'seal of approval' for Noosa bushfire defence

ROYAL STAMP: Inspecting the firefighting set up are Lynne Cosgrove, Paul Blundell operations manager Helitak, Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove and Jason Schellaars CEO of Helitak.

ROYAL STAMP: Inspecting the firefighting set up are Lynne Cosgrove, Paul Blundell operations manager Helitak, Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove and Jason Schellaars CEO of Helitak. Contributed

MUCH of southern Australia has battled bushfires this spring and summer, and a key ally in the fight to defend communities is a Noosa-based manufacturer of a strategic aerial bush firefighting tank.

One of the system's many admirers when the versatile, potentially lifesaving device was showcased at the recent Avalon Air Show in Victoria was Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove.

Helitak CEO and chief engineer Jason Schellaars said surprise was the order of the day when Sir Peter spent almost 30 minutes visiting their display stall to discuss a tank design which "vastly improves helicopter aerial firefighting”.

"With the catastrophic bushfire season firmly in mind we have been more determined than ever to showcase to authorities the capability of our tank that retracts into the underbelly of the helicopter after delivery,” Mr Schellaars said.

He said Sir Peter and his wife Lynne inspected the tank mounted underneath a Sikorsky Sea Hawk, "taking their own photos and asking many questions regarding the tank”.

"They were particularly impressed that its variants could very easily be fitted at short notice to all aerial firefighting helicopters,” Mr Schellaars said.

"As he was leaving Sir Peter told us that 'the sooner they are in the air fighting fires the safer it will be for everyone'.”

Helitak Firefighting Equipment began trading in 2006 and sources 90 per cent of the components that make up the retractable underbelly tank from other small businesses in southeast Queensland.

"Interest in our existing models and our future design plans at the Avalon Air Show have been excellent,” Mr Schellaars said.

"People we have spoken to recognise that with population growth and global warming this next generation, state-of-the-art product will be in heavy demand in our domestic market as well as the export potential to countries like the United States where the bushfire danger in states like California is extreme.”

For more information contact: www.helitak.com.au.