The huge impact of Meghan Markle’s jeans

A jeans brand the duchess of Sussex wore in Dubbo has seen its sales surge 950 per cent. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth — Pool/Getty Images.

AFTER all the rushing around the Pacific, Saturday will be a rare day of relative calm for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they remain in Sydney before bidding Australia adieu and flying to New Zealand on Sunday.

The couple will head to Sydney Olympic Park to attend the wheelchair basketball final of the Invictus Games ahead of the tournament's closing ceremony tonight.

There's every chance Meghan will be spotted in a pair of her favourite jeans - from Aussie company Outland Denim. That's if she can get her hands on any.

Outland Denim's founder James Bartle has said the mere act of Meghan sporting a pair of the company's $199 slacks has had an immediate effect.

Sales have surged a whopping 950 per cent since the Duchess toured Dubbo in the brand.

The company said orders were coming in from "Uruguay to Russia" for the Harriet in Black jean that Meghan donned. It sold out within 48 hours in Australia and there is now a "sizeable waitlist."

But these are no ordinary jeans. They're just about the most ethical threads in the world, given they are made by women who are vulnerable to sex trafficking.

Talking to Hello! magazine, Mr Bartle said the royal seal of approval has enabled him to take on more staff in the company's factory in Cambodia.

"I never dreamt that the Duchess exposing us to the world would have such a dramatic impact, resulting in a minimum of 15 initial job openings" with the potential for 15 more.

On her trip to Dubbo, Meghan paired the black jeans with a crisp white shirt by Maison Kitsune, J Crew boots and a $200 jacket from the Serena Williams collection. It was a far more relaxed - and cheaper - look than the first day of her tour when her threads were worth a cool $8000 including a $2500 dress by US designer Brandon Maxwell and a trench by Australian designer Martin Grant, also worth $2500.

The Duke and Duchess looking all cute and coupley again. Picture: Paul Edwards — Pool/Getty Images.

HARRY'S CLIMATE WARNING

The climate change sceptics won't be happy with Harry after he made an impassioned speech on Friday about the dangers of a warming planet at the Australian Geographic Awards in Sydney last night.

Harry singled out coral bleaching of the "magnificent" Great Barrier Reef as an example of the damage caused to the environment.

"It's absolutely heartbreaking to see your natural treasures being changed forever," he said.

The Duke and Duchess both presented awards at the ceremony to the young adventurer of the year and young conservationist of the Year.

Sophia Skarparis, 15, won the young conservationist of the year award for her work campaigning to ban plastic bags. The petition she started gained 10,000 signatures and led to the issue being debated in NSW state parliament. Sophia told news.com.au Meghan said she was an "inspiration".

"She congratulated me and told me to keep the hard work up and I thanked her for that," Sophia said.

Prince Harry at the Australian Geographic Society Awards at Sydney’s Shangri-La Hotel on Friday. Picture: Paul Edwards — Pool/Getty Images.

'THEY'RE NOT THE KARDASHIANS'

At Friday's awards night, guest were warned to be on their best behaviour around the royal couple.

During his introductory speech host and journalist Ray Martin warned guests not to approach the royals during the ceremony and allow the couple to enjoy their evening.

"Please don't try to approach them. They're not the Kardashians," Martin said. "We don't want to be bogans. They're here for a relaxed evening themselves."

Guests were also required to go through an airport-style security check prior to entering the Shangri-La's main ballroom.

The royals received a standing ovation when they entered the Shangri-La's grand ballroom.

The Duchess of Sussex stunned guests in a beautiful black and white Oscar de la Renta gown.

The awards began at 6pm but Harry and Meghan didn't arrive until 8.15pm, due to a minor drama with their Qantas charter flight from Tonga.

The pilot had to pull up several seconds from landing due to another plane on the runway. After landing safely, the royals travelled by motorcade to their Sydney hotel to change into their eveningwear.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, left, presents the Young Conservationist of the Year award to Sophia Skarparis. Picture: Paul Edwards/Pool via AP.

WHAT IS IT WITH THE ROYALS AND MASTERCHEF?

Tomorrow, Harry and Meghan will depart Australia, flying in the morning from Sydney to Wellington for a three day New Zealand visit.

The Duke and Duchess will visit Abel Tasman National Park on the South Island's northern tip on Monday.

They will visit Auckland on Tuesday and Rotorua on Wednesday, departing New Zealand to return home on Thursday.

It's while in Rotorua that Harry and Meghan will have their MasterChef moment. The royals clearly love the global cookery show franchise. It was only last year that Prince Charles was the special guest star on the Australian version turning down the opportunity of tucking into a dish flecked with ants.

The Duke and Duchess will meet up with MasterChef New Zealand winners Karena and Kasey Bird on Wednesday.

When Harry and Meghan stop for lunch they will sit down to a selection of "local products and traditional flavours" reported the New Zealand Herald.

The sisters are understandably excited: "The request was for traditional food and food from the local area and that's what we love cooking," Kasey said.

"So we are revitalising some of the old cooking techniques and giving our own twist to the foods we grow up on and the foods you find at the marae."

There will be about 180 guests at the lunch but, just like a MasterChef challenge, they will have to be fast. The royals only have 35 minutes to eat.