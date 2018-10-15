Royals draw a dingo request from Fraser campaigners

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are headed to Fraser Island.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are headed to Fraser Island. Steve Parsons

MONDAY'S visit to Fraser Island by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has sparked a call for the royals to help highlight the survival of the native dingoes there.

Save the Fraser Island Dingoes said their presence would reinforce the island's World Heritage values and bolster international recognition.

SFID spokeswoman Cheryl Bryant said Fraser Island was a substantial money spinner for the government and "no doubt tourism will increase after the royal visit, therefore funding must also increase to meet the ongoing challenges”.

"The Fraser Island dingo requires special recognition, their conservation is of national significance and as an apex predator they play a vital role in maintaining a balanced ecosystem,” she said.

"Dingo management has always been a contentious and controversial subject, monitoring and maintaining a healthy and viable population still remains an issue.

"Ongoing research is paramount in determining the best management practices.”