RSL club's new look already shaping up

A MAKEOVER of the popular Tewantin Noosa RSL is well under way, and scheduled to be complete by March next year.

But some new additions are already built and operating - like the new "Junior Barracks” room for kids, which houses the only interactive floor game of its kind on the Coast, along with toys, iPads and tablet games.

"This new facility allows parents some time to enjoy a meal and entertainment whilst their children are well-catered for,” club CEO Phil Stevenson said.

Other new enhancements are on their way in the $7.3million re-development project.

"Our foyer and reception area will be given a modern, elegant look, and we have identified the need for a lounge area where patrons can relax while waiting to be seated in the bistro,” Mr Stevenson said.

The new lounge will house much of the club and RSL branch's memorabilia.

Club operations manager Nick Simonov said the new double-storey car park was well advanced.

"A new 122-space car park will allow our members and guests to have direct access to the club, also freeing up parking in surrounding streets,” Mr Simonov said.

"It is slated to open in October.”

Other aspects of the re-development include an expansion and re-decoration of the gaming room, updating many of the machines.

And due to a club requirement, a new area for drinkers who smoke will be added.

Mr Stevenson said the 13,000-member club recognised the need to cater for all demographics, particularly the needs of families, and had listened to patrons in order to design the best outcome.

And the club will be seeking to add even more to its donations to the region with the re-development.

"In this financial year alone, we donated $440,000 to organisations, sporting groups, schools and many more worthy recipients,” Mr Stevenson said.

"The re-development will spur growth which will only increase the club's ability to donate.”