RSL ready for fun night

THE Cooroy region that has come together in recent months to support drought-affected farmers and the next event on the fundraising calendar is happening at Cooroy RSL this Saturday.

From 7pm the club is holding a drought fundraiser with all proceeds going through Drought Angels.

Cooroy RSL has already donated cash to the charity and operations manager Helen Hollingworth said it is a cause worth fundraising for.

"It touches home to everyone, as these farmers are the people putting food on our plates,” Ms Hollingworth said.

"They are doing it tough and the Cooroy community is really rallying to show support for our Aussie farmers.”

Local band Miss Leading will kick off the night with a few country songs before heading into their usual soulful rock grooves.

"It's going to be a really fun night,” Ms Hollingworth said.

"We've got great prizes donated for the raffle on the night and a lot of local businesses have been really generous.”

So far, the club have received some big prized to raffle off, including a Lazy Susan.

There is no cover charge for the night but all raffle proceeds will go directly to Drought Angels.

The club will also be putting up a meal with a portion of the profits to be donated.

Everyone is encouraged to come dressed in their best farmer outfit with a prize on the night for best costume.

"Hopefully we can get some big groups of people to book a table and make a night of it.”

Table bookings or any businesses who would like to contribute a prize for the raffle can call the club on 5447 6131 or email manager@cooroyrsl.com.au.

Cooroy RSL is also a drop- off point for non-perishable items for donation to Drought Angels which is being done in conjunction with Raine and Horne Noosa Hinterland.