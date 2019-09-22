RSL Rock’n through the Ages

GREAT music and great people in a great time.

That was the 1950s, ’60s, and ’70s. Everyone who was there looks back with nostalgia and longing, and anyone who missed out is crying about it.

Rock’n through the Ages is doing their best to dry some eyes though, they’ve put together one of the greatest tribute shows to the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s.

Everything in this show is designed to transport you back to the Wonder Years; the lights, the songs, and even the performers all take you back to those magical years of music and love.

When the doors open and the audience enters the showroom, the big screens come to life with original music clips and TV commercials from the era, setting a nostalgic mood in the room. You can hear the audience laughing and chatting with each other as they reminisce over the old footage that sparks memories of days gone by.

Then when the band enters the stage and kicks off with the Bill Haley classic Rock Around The Clock, in an instant you’ll see the crowd dancing in their seats while watching the original video clip on the big screen. This high energy show encourages the audience to join in and sing along with some of the greatest number one hits of all time, from legendary artists such as Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison, Neil Diamond, Tom Jones and also great bands like Daddy Cool, The Monkees, Dr. Hook and many more.

The show is performed and delivered by three seasoned professionals and cheeky entertainers in Greg (Bankxy) Bankx, Dave (Sprouty) Cail and Steve (Cummo) Cummins and is backed by the RTA Band.

Having the wonder years back for a few hours is enough to bring a smile to any face. No matter how long the week has been this will be just the trick to turn it all around. Head over to the Tewantin Noosa RSL on Saturday at 8pm.

It’s a free show and so is the courtesy bus to get you to the club and home again.