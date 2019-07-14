Menu
Login
Kerin 'Skeeta' Robertson, centre, with many of her workmates at Tewantin Noosa RSL.
Kerin 'Skeeta' Robertson, centre, with many of her workmates at Tewantin Noosa RSL.
News

RSL's Skeeta is off to sail the seas

by Alan Lander
14th Jul 2019 5:00 PM

TEWANTIN Noosa RSL Club is saying goodbye to one of its longest-serving team members.

Kerin Robertson, affectionately known as 'Skeeta' by everyone, is retiring after 35 years at the popular club.

A well known and much loved member of the RSL team she will be sorely missed by staff and members of the club.

Skeeta has seen lots of change in the club including four stages of growth and two refurbishments.

Her career with the RSL started with work on the bar and she progressed to become a key part of the management team as Gaming Manager.

Skeeta is taking long service leave prior to her official retirement and plans to spend some time with her husband Steve, sailing the seas, cruising and spending time with family and friends.

"Skeeta has been a valuable part of our team, she is supportive of all the staff and has a huge amount of knowledge and experience. It will be sad to see her go but she'll remain part of the RSL family,” the club's CEO Phil Stephenson said .

Club HR manager Katie Young said everyone would miss Skeeta.

"She is like a work mum to us all here. She's always there to talk, laugh and give encouragement,” Ms Young said.

noosa rsl clubs tewantin tewantin noosa rsl
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Five things to do in Noosa this week

    Five things to do in Noosa this week

    News Noosa has another jam-packed calendar this week, with everything from fireworks to inspirational talks

    Don't miss the all the movie action screening this week

    Don't miss the all the movie action screening this week

    News Catch all the latest blockbusters at Noosa Cinema this week

    Top musical theatre is coming to Noosa

    Top musical theatre is coming to Noosa

    News Mad About Theatre new performance