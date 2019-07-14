RSL's Skeeta is off to sail the seas

Kerin 'Skeeta' Robertson, centre, with many of her workmates at Tewantin Noosa RSL.

TEWANTIN Noosa RSL Club is saying goodbye to one of its longest-serving team members.

Kerin Robertson, affectionately known as 'Skeeta' by everyone, is retiring after 35 years at the popular club.

A well known and much loved member of the RSL team she will be sorely missed by staff and members of the club.

Skeeta has seen lots of change in the club including four stages of growth and two refurbishments.

Her career with the RSL started with work on the bar and she progressed to become a key part of the management team as Gaming Manager.

Skeeta is taking long service leave prior to her official retirement and plans to spend some time with her husband Steve, sailing the seas, cruising and spending time with family and friends.

"Skeeta has been a valuable part of our team, she is supportive of all the staff and has a huge amount of knowledge and experience. It will be sad to see her go but she'll remain part of the RSL family,” the club's CEO Phil Stephenson said .

Club HR manager Katie Young said everyone would miss Skeeta.

"She is like a work mum to us all here. She's always there to talk, laugh and give encouragement,” Ms Young said.