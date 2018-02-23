RSPCA offers fetching deal for furry companions

PRICE IS RIGHT: Shanna Waugh, Courtney Ey, Nicole Cleary and Kitty O'Brien, with Mario, welcome the $29 adoption sale starting on Friday.

THE only thing separating you from your best friend is a mere $29.

This weekend, RSPCAs across Australia will be clearing their shelters with the incredibly reduced adoption fee, hoping to connect more pets with loving homes.

Noosa RSPCA manager Nicole Cleary said she hopes the sale will help the dozens of animals in her care find permanent, happy places to live.

"We have 25 cats, nine kittens and 21 dogs, but no small breed dogs,” Ms Cleary said.

"It is a good opportunity for fantastic homes to adopt, that might not have been able to before.”

Ms Cleary said previous sales have proved successful, and new owners will still be screened for suitability.

"We don't have a lot of negativity and returns when there are sales like this,” Ms Cleary said.

"We have a lot of success, we're not going just going to sell animals for the willy nilly of it.

"We're still making sure we're re-homing animals to really good homes.”

The initiative 'clear the shelter' launched in New South Wales last year, which helped to re-home a record-breaking 753 animals, or 90 per cent of its animals available for adoption.

A menagerie of animals, including dogs, puppies, kittens, adult cats and pocket pets such as mice and guinea pigs, even livestock such as goats, pigs and ducks will all available for adoption from today.

Queensland currently has more than 600 animals available for adoption statewide, some having spent more than six months at RSPCA centres.

Normal adoption procedures apply, including de-sexing and microchipping, vaccinations, veterinary checks and behavioural procedures, as well as a one-on-one with prospective new adoptive parents.

Queensland RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said research confirms that price at animal acquisition has no influence on long term home placement and welfare outcomes.

"We have monitored adoption promotions carefully and the evidence shows that there is no higher return rate whatsoever, and no negative impacts for the animal's welfare,” Mr Beatty said.

Interested people can pre-register to fast track the adoption process, read the FAQs and view all animals available for adoption at tinyurl.com/yaq8ey7l.