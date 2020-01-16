Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
-Emaciated ponies have been removed from a property in Churchable.
-Emaciated ponies have been removed from a property in Churchable.
News

RSPCA removes miniature horses from property

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
15th Jan 2020 9:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INVESTIGATIONS into the treatment of a number of miniature horses have begun after images of the emaciated animals started circulating online.

RSPCA was requested by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries to step in and assist in transferring the animals from a property in Churchable yesterday.

A Biosecurity Queensland spokesman said inspectors have been working with the owners of a Churchable property on animal welfare issues since August 2019.

With the consent of the owner, five horses have been transferred and placed under the care of the RSPCA.

A directive has been issued for horses and dogs that remain on the property. Inspectors will continue to monitor the welfare of these animals.

The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries will continue the investigation.

churchable miniature horses ponies rspca wacol
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Worst I’ve seen’: Mighty Mary reduced to a trickle

        premium_icon ‘Worst I’ve seen’: Mighty Mary reduced to a trickle

        Rural The once mighty Mary River has been reduced to a mere "trickle", crippling its water-reliant dairy farmers and turning away campers in the peak holiday season.

        Fireys’ big wait for ‘thousands’ of crucial masks

        premium_icon Fireys’ big wait for ‘thousands’ of crucial masks

        News Firefighters still waiting for ‘thousands’ of respiratory masks

        Caitlyn ready ‘pop’ with hot new sound

        premium_icon Caitlyn ready ‘pop’ with hot new sound

        Music Gympie queen of pop country releases ‘truthful’ new single

        Fashion brand ‘steps’ in to help bushfire relief

        premium_icon Fashion brand ‘steps’ in to help bushfire relief

        Business In response to Australia’s bushfire crisis and the toll the natural diaster has...