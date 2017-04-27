24°
'Disgusting': Rubbish campers are trashing our paradise

Peter Gardiner
| 27th Apr 2017 9:42 AM
WHAT RUBBISH: Crowds at Easter and other peaks are rubbishing Noosa North Shore and Cooloola.
WHAT RUBBISH: Crowds at Easter and other peaks are rubbishing Noosa North Shore and Cooloola. John McCutcheon

ANOTHER Easter trashing of Noosa North Shore and Cooloola by irresponsible campers has led to a call to black-ban offenders.

But despite Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rangers having to pick up stacks of camping debris long after offenders have headed home, peak off-road body Four Wheel Drive Queensland does not want a stricter population limit at this potential World Heritage area.

Campers have discarded mattresses, a broken-down trailer, plastic chairs, even a baby potty along North Shore.

Local Jenna Degan was "absolutely horrified" by the rubbish she saw on a drive up to Double Island Point, much of it close to the waterline where it could wash into the ocean.

Ms Degan said the community needed to get involved to discuss effective counter measures to this rubbishing, from a rubbish levy on top of camp fees to restricting access permits.

"This gorgeous beach is a rubbish dump at the expense of the environment ... something has to change," she said.

Unimpressed camper Tony Quinn told Seven News Sunshine Coast the campers next door to him "just left that much rubbish".

"I was going to tell the ranger, you know, black-ban them ... don't let them come back up here.

"You've got their rego, and put a cross on them and they're not allowed to come."

Fellow camper Craig McKay said: "There was a lot of rubbish up further, yeah, it was pretty disgusting really."

"It's not real easy to take all your stuff with you ... we always bring a lot of garbage bags and everything, and take it with us."

Natalie McKay pointed to a bucket left behind that had been used as a possible makeshift toilet.

Four Wheel Drive Queensland spokesman Anton Neilsen told local ABC radio there were some issues about the amount of rubbish from along this coastline and on Fraser Island.

"We don't want to see those areas closed down, we've worked very hard with Parks and Wildlife to try and maintain these things," he said.

His members are mustering on the weekend of May 5-7 to do one of two annual Fraser clean ups, because they like to preserve the environment for the community.

Senior QPWS Cooloola ranger Col Lawton told the ABC the ideal Easter weather had brought the crowds. "As far as the permit system goes we've certainly got a cap on camping numbers," Ranger Lawton said.

At Easter and Christmas the camping cap was 2500 for Teewah Beach, 2300 further up past Rainbow Beach at Inskip Point, plus traffic from day trippers using vehicle permits.

On-the-spot littering fines of $243 apply with $1950 fines for illegal dumping.

Topics:  cooloola coast dumping litter noosa noosa north shore rubbish

