Rubbish is no trash talk

CLEAN UP: Councillor Jess Glasgow and Ben Woods clean up rubbish at "Sand Island" on Noosa River. Caitlin Zerafa

IT SEEMS the rubbish message is just not sinking in with some after a shocking discovery on what the locals call "Sand Island”.

Located not far off shore from T-Boat Hire, the small and vegetation-full Noosa River island has recently been plagued with an increasing problem, leaving nearby residents and recreational water users unhappy.

Empty beer bottles, aluminium cans, chip packets, plastic and medical blister packs were just some of the items strewn across the ground.

Not an isolated incident, about 30 locals decided to take matters into their own hands.

They called an impromptu collection afternoon last Thursday with the help of T-Boat Hire, who lent a boat to get across the water.

"We'd just been paddling and we'd noticed the rubbish and we've just thought since we are having fun we'd bring garbage bags and clean it,” Noosa resident Macushla Montell said.

"We filled six large bags of rubbish. It was a really great effort.”

Most of the clean-up crew were teenagers all keen to do their bit for the environment. Doonan's ePLANTS team also came down to lend a hand.

"We thought we might start doing some shout out's on a regular basis just to say come on, have some fun with a group of people,” Ms Montell said.

"And it helps to build awareness in the community, especially for the younger generations, they sometimes don't really understand the impact.

"So if we can educate them a bit more we will be helping our environment and our sea life.”

Ms Montell said they hoped to encourage more young locals to get involved.

"This is our planet and we have to take care of it, this is our home.”

Noosa Councillor Jess Glasgow said he was appalled with the state of pollution, which was thought to have been left behind by youth.

"This is a prime example about how the residents are so passionate about the river and they are dedicating the afternoon to clean up this island that the young hooligans have trashed,”

Cr Glasgow said.

Council currently have a draft Noosa River Plan under review after receiving public consultation earlier in the year. This plan includes looking into pollution sources such as littering.

"This is a grade 'A' river, it is one of the best rivers in Queensland. It is such an asset to the region,” Cr Glasgow said.

The group plan to clean other islands on the river.