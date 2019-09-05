Rubbishing our river is just lazy

CLEANING UP: NICA is yet again left to clean up the river mess left by campers. Picture: Contributed

CLEANING UP: NICA is yet again left to clean up the river mess left by campers. Picture: Contributed

OUR Noosa Integrated Catchment Association rubbish collections regularly turn up some interesting offerings.

Camping out on some of the more secluded riverbanks seems popular, but unfortunately some of our illicit campers leave lots evidence lying around afterwards.

A recent haul from Keyser Island (just across from Aldi supermarket) included two intact plastic recliners and several milk crates from a new campsite at the western end of the island. They were all labelled, so the recliners were returned to their resort owners and four undamaged milk crates were returned to a Noosaville restaurant.

Then only one week later we discovered a new campsite on Keyser, where a large fire had been set and many small trees damaged. Thankfully much less rubbish and equipment had been left.

On the sand island opposite Munna Point an old tent fly and ropes had been abandoned, with associated bottles and plastics.

All these items must have been taken there by boat, we wonder why these people are too lazy to take them away with them again.

Back on the river, NICA volunteers continue to monitor water quality regularly. During the last year we experienced climate variations from extended drought between June 2018 and March 2019, with up to 450mm of rain falling in following weeks.

The smaller creeks had dried completely and flow was very slow in the main river. Significant variations in water quality were evident after the heavy rain events, particularly acidity and turbidity, as groundwater percolates to the streams and carries nutrients and eroded solids with it.

Dissolved oxygen also increases as the fresh rainwater becomes saturated with oxygen as it falls. In general, measurements tend back towards their more normal values after some two months. With a further dry period since then, by late August the river water has again become very clear and refreshed.

Noosa Integrated Catchment Association members are a group of volunteers who actively participate in programs aimed at improving water quality throughout the Noosa River Catchment. Our activities include rubbish collection along the riverbanks, regular water quality testing and reporting, weed removal and revegetation of natural areas.

NICA also holds monthly meetings when a guest speaker is usually arranged. These are held on the third Monday of each month at 5.30pm and any non-members are also welcome (see the NICA website for programs, noosariver.com.au).

NICA thanks the following for their support: Noosa Shire Council, Suez Group, Noosa & District Landcare, Laguna Boating Centre, and those NICA volunteers who perform the tasks involved in our many environmental activities.

New members interested in joining these are always welcome, see noosariver.com.au.