Ruby's cancer mission in honour of loved ones

BRAVE SHAVE: Ruby Murtagh, 7, shaved her hair to raise money for cancer in honour of her grandma, aunt and a close family friend. Caitlin Zerafa

GRANDSTAND-worthy cheering and a few emotional tears greeted young Ruby Murtagh last Friday as she bravely shaved her hair for cancer.

After seeing first hand the devastation caused from cancer, the seven-year-old decided she wanted to do something to help the cause.

In front of a supportive crowd of peers and teachers at St Thomas More Primary School, her long golden locks were tied back and chopped.

"It means a lot to me because I have had people die from cancer in my family,” Ruby said.

"It was very sad.”

In memory of her grandmother, aunty and a close family friend, Ruby has raised $5000 for cancer research. Her proud mother Jaye said events over recent years had made Ruby very aware of the disease and she wanted to do something to help.

"Ruby's got such a big heart,” Ms Murtagh said.

"She has been talking about doing this for 12 months and finally we said 'OK, let's sign her up'.”

Ruby Murtagh shaved her golden locks to raise money for cancer research.

Ruby's aunty died just before Christmas in 2017 and her grandmother lost her battle last year. Then a close friend of Ms Murtagh's died in January this year.

"My sister used to do a lot of fundraising, holding Biggest Morning Teas,” Mr Murtagh said.

"It has made Ruby so passionate about raising money.”

Ms Murtagh said the support from families in the school community was "just amazing”. Ruby's hair will now be donated to make a wig for cancer patients.