'Rude' car vandal on the run

A MOTHER is furious after her son's car was vandalised outside Banora High School on Monday.

In a Facebook post which has more than 400 shares online, Mum Louise Dillon said her son Josh was running late for a HSC trial exam when he parked his car outside the school "at a bit of an angle but still within the lines".

Ms Dillon said another mother then yelled to Josh, "are you going to move ya car mate", before he replied saying he was running late and didn't have time.

The other woman allegedly told Josh, "if someone takes out the side of your car you'll know who it was".

When Josh returned from his exam, he found the word "RUDE" had been scratched into his passenger side and rear door.

The word "Rude" was scratched into a students car outside Banora High School. Rick Koenig

"This will now cost my son approximately $1000 to fix up," Ms Dillon said.

Ms Dillon said her son had bought the car himself by working a part-time job and was in the middle of his HSC trials.

"I am so angry and disappointed that a parent could do this," she said.

Ms Dillon asked the community to share the post and said it occurred "at drop off time right outside the school".

"We have been in touch with police and are hoping to be able to identify her," Ms Dillon said.

She said police would be using CCTV in an attempt to identify the woman.