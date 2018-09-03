Python makes itself at home in Cairns toilet

Edge Hill woman calls Cairns Snake Removals after spotting this water python in her toilet.

YOU never know what you might find in the toilet in the Far North.

One Edge Hill resident was shocked to discover an unwelcome visitor in her bathroom last night.

A large water python had slithered up the pipes, under the toilet seat and curled up at the back of the loo.

Cairns Snake Removals' David Walton received the call last night.

"She was a little bit frazzled I suppose," he said.

"She did say that she really needed to pee."

It's not the first time Mr Walton has been called to catch an unwanted animal in a toilet and recalled an occasion when he removed a snake from the girls' bathroom at a Cairns primary school.

"Only about a month ago I had another call where they said there was a snake in the toilet … only when I got there it wasn't a snake, it was a rat tail," he said.

A white-tailed rat had crawled up the pipe and out of the toilet, making a mess, before settling back in the S-bend.

"I managed to pull him back through by his tail," Mr Walton said.

"A lot of things seem to come up through the toilet."

Luckily, last night's 'host' told Mr Walton she always checked before she sat down.

Cairns Snake Removals' David Walton relocates a large red bellied black snake, one of six he's removed over the last month.

Mr Walton said over the past month he had relocated an unusually high number of large red-bellied black snakes, two of which were up to six-foot long.

"They're not a hugely common snake … it's quite uncommon for us to get so many big ones," he said.

Locations included a Smithfield educational facility, Showgrounds shopping centre and private homes in Earlville, Mount Sheridan and Edge Hill.

"They're on the move for breeding or they're looking for water or both," Mr Walton said.