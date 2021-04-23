Rug up: Coast’s temperatures ready to dip overnight

Olivia King of Caloundra West is all ready for winter’s arrival. Picture: Patrick Woods/File

Overnight temperatures across the Sunshine Coast are set to drop below the April average potentially by four degrees from Friday.

The weather bureau has forecast “chilly” temperatures for the next few days that will dip close to single digit degrees.

Forecaster Rosa Hoff said the cool change would start overnight on Friday and continue this weekend.

The average April minimum temperatures for Maroochydore is 17.1C and 15.4C for Nambour.

Ms Hoff said the temperatures could drop by 2-4C below average.

“If you’re getting up before dawn, maybe bring a jacket,” Ms Hoff said.

“13C at Maroochydore and Noosa, 12.5C at Caloundra. Then cooler inland, 11C at Nambour and 10C at Maleny.”

Ms Hoff said the skies would be quite clear with few clouds to trap heat but minimal wind around.

She said the period from about 4am to sunrise would be the coldest part of the coming days.

“There’s cold air coming up from NSW as well,” she said.

Rainfall could return to the Sunshine Coast by Monday with widespread falls of 5mm forecast.

Ms Hoff said there was potential the falls could build to double digits by Wednesday.