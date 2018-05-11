Rug up for the morning freeze

COLD CHANGE: Noosa Main Beach might be deserted for much of this weekend as cold weather blows in from the south.

Geoff Potter

STAND by for the big chill.

Get your jumpers, scarves, gloves, heaters - and your favourite heart-warming tipple - all ready for tomorrow morning, because it's going to be cold, even by Noosa shire standards.

Morning temperatures, which over the last few weeks have been wonderfully mild, are about to drop like a stone, although daytime temps, while cooler, will be manageable.

This morning's recently typical low point was projected to be another balmy 18°C on the coastal strip, and perhaps up to a couple of degrees cooler in the hinterland.

Lovely.

But tomorrow morning, the temperature will reach a low of 9°C, a nine-degree drop on the morning before, as winds from the Antarctic hit the continent and touch on our sub-tropical region.

That's more like a mid-July temperature, and the Bureau of Meteorology agrees.

"A cold front has been impacting the southern states, moving through Victoria, and will reach Queensland during today and tomorrow,” BoM duty forecaster Lachlan Stoney said.

"It's bringing dry, cold air, giving us very cold mornings.

"The westerly winds clear the cloud away, so we get rapid cooling overnight, and clear skies by day.”

Mr Stoney said average low temperatures for Tewantin in May tend to be around 15 degrees, so tomorrow morning's temperature will be six degrees below that average.

But that's not so unusual, he said, as the first blast of winter could often be experienced in May.

"It's slightly early for the first cold spell, but it's not too unusual,” Mr Stoney said.

The temperature will creep up as we head towards the beginning of the working week, with Sunday's low at 10°C, Monday at 11, and Tuesday jumping to 14.

Daytime temperatures will increase from 22°C tomorrow, to 23 on Sunday and Monday, and back up to 24 Tuesday.

"Conditions should remain clear for the rest of the week,” Mr Stoney said.