Rugby league great Tommy Raudonikis has died.

Raudonikis, 70, endured a long battle with cancer.

One of rugby league's great characters, Raudonikis played 24 matches for NSW and 20 Tests for Australia.

"The club is in deep mourning," Wests Ashfield CEO, Simon Cook said. "He will always be a legend of the Magpies."

Raudonikis was a champion Wests and Newtown halfback, playing for the Jets in the 1981 grand final.

He had fought testicular cancer after suffering a quadruple heart surgery. Raudonikis was then diagnosed with throat cancer.

Wests Tigers and the NRL will release a statement about Raudonikis's death this morning.

Tommy Raudonikis. What a legend. Rugby League has continually lived off his character and passion for decades after he stepped away from playing and then coaching. He was “Rugba leeg” through and through. Will be sorely missed, even by QLDers. Condolences to family #RIPTommy — Michael Atkinson (@kinson88) April 6, 2021

Absolute giant of the game Tommy Raudonikis... Tough as nails... RIP #Cattledog#NRL — Woodsy (@beergutpunter) April 6, 2021

My god . Just heard of the passing of Tommy Raudonikis.

My childhood hero, and part of my life when i was much younger .

You will never be forgotten . — Doug (@dougieb2612) April 6, 2021

RIP Tommy Raudonikis. A true legend of the game of Rugby league — lono89 (@lono89) April 6, 2021

Originally published as Rugby league legend Tommy Raudonikis dies, aged 70