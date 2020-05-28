Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Simon Bekiri is accused of cutting off his monitoring bracelet and fleeing.
Simon Bekiri is accused of cutting off his monitoring bracelet and fleeing.
Crime

Runaway ex-bikie flees house arrest

by Phoebe Loomes
28th May 2020 10:06 AM

Police are on the hunt for a fugitive who fled from home detention after allegedly cutting off his ankle monitoring bracelet in South Australia.

Simon Bekiri, a former member of the Finks motorcycle gang, was granted strict conditional bail after being charged over a shooting and bashing in Adelaide's western suburbs in September last year.

Bekiri, 38, had been arrested at Sydney Airport after arriving back in Australia from Thailand. He was extradited by SA Police to Adelaide but was granted home detention bail on the condition of being monitored with an ankle bracelet.

Simon Bekiri being arrested by arrested by Strike Force Raptor detectives in March. Picture: NSW Police
Simon Bekiri being arrested by arrested by Strike Force Raptor detectives in March. Picture: NSW Police

 

It's now been alleged he's cut his monitoring bracelet off and is on the run in a white Mercedes.

Police have issued a warrant for Bekiri's arrest, urging anyone with assistance to contact police.

The former bikie was due in court today and his lawyer reportedly told the magistrate a debtor was seeking payments from Bekiri.

Wanted man Simon Bekiri Picture: SA Police
Wanted man Simon Bekiri Picture: SA Police

He is described as being 38 years old, 172cm tall, with a solid build and weighing 90kg. He has short brown hair and was last known to have a goatee.

He is believed to be travelling in a white Mercedes with the registration S774-BWV.

Anyone with information, or who sees the white Mercedes, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as Runaway ex-bikie flees house arrest

More Stories

bikies crime house arrest

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld election could go full postal

        premium_icon Qld election could go full postal

        News All Queenslanders could be made to do a postal vote at the upcoming state election under law changes to ensure we’re kept safe come voting time.

        Stuck at home? Here’s one way you can ‘escape’

        premium_icon Stuck at home? Here’s one way you can ‘escape’

        News Business owner’s exciting innovation means you can still get your escape room fix...

        LOW BLOW: Noosa resort kicked while they’re down

        premium_icon LOW BLOW: Noosa resort kicked while they’re down

        News As if Noosa tourism businesses don’t have enough to contend with, police have...

        Mayor defeated on development vote

        premium_icon Mayor defeated on development vote

        News Council meeting closed for legal reasons as ‘sensitive’ subdivision is knocked...