Running errands to make local life easier

This lady is on an errand.

A NOOSA sea change for Kerri Dresser might be just about to make life a whole lot easier for local residents.

Ms Dresser is starting up a Ladies Running Errands franchise on the Coast, just in time to help minimise the chaos of Christmas and help save the sanity of busy parents during the holidays.

Her service offers school runs, daycare drop-offs and pick-ups, taking children to after-school activities, day surgery pick-ups, airport transfers and transporting fur babies to appointments.

It will also handle mail, gardens and home.

While you’re away, it’s an absolute must over the holiday period.

Transporting families with the correct baby and child car seats fitted is paramount and all drivers have police and working with children checks and are fully insured.

“Having brought up my two very active sons, who are now aged 22 and 20, I know what it was like to spend many days, afternoons, as well as weekends trying to be in two places at once, with the never-ending schedule of sports and school activities,” Ms Dresser said.

“I totally understand what it’s like trying to do everything and be everywhere for your family,

“Whether it is a single mum who works full time and needs someone to drive her daughter to soccer practice, picking up the pooch from the kennels or the family who has moved away but requires someone they can trust to transport their grandpa to his appointments, we work with our clients to provide an all-inclusive business that people have complete confidence in,” Ms Dresser said.

Ladies Running Errands was launched by founder Maria Xynias in 2009 to make people’s lives a little less stressful.

It is a transport and further assistance company based in Sydney, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.

With a team of trustworthy drivers and helpers, they are the extra family member everyone needs.

For more information, visit ladiesrunningerrands.com.au or call 1300 807 031 to book.