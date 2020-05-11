Menu
Riverside Christian College cross country – start of the 14 & 15 years race earlier this year.
Sport

Running in Isolation: School sport cross country event

BRENDAN BOWERS
11th May 2020 8:31 AM | Updated: 9:01 AM
SCHOOL SPORT: Local school cross-country runners have the opportunity to challenge themselves and compete in this time of virus-enforced sport shutdown.

Starting today, students who are learning from home can participate in a cross country isolation event.

"We grabbed the idea from Met North school region and believe it would be a great way to engage with our students during isolation," assistant regional school sports officer Darren Baldwin said.

Students will need to download any running app to their phone or smart watch and submit their times.

"It doesn't matter what app students use but Strava seems to work well," Baldwin said.

Students and school staff can submit multiple times and the best times will be used to determine the Wide Bay School Sport Top 10 for girls and boys in each age group.

"We are encouraging staff to get involved and challenge other schools," he said.

The distances are:

- 2km: 10 Yrs Boys and Girls and Multi Class Athletes

- 3km: 11, 12 and 13 Yrs Boys and Girls

- 3km: 13-19 Yrs Boys and Girls Multi Class Athletes

- 4km: 14 and 15 Yrs Boys and Girls

- 4km: 16 and 17 Yrs Girls

- 6km: 16 and 17 Yrs Boys

- 6km: 18 and 19 Yrs Girls

- 8km: 18 and 19 Yrs Boys

- 3km or 5km: Wide Bay Schools Staff Ladies and Men

Nomination forms will be available on the Wide Bay School Sport website or from your School Sport Contact and close at 3pm Friday, May 22.

"Results need to be confirmed with a screen shot attached of the timing app used showing distance, run time (moving time), elapsed time (time between starting the app and uploading time) and pace per kilometre" he said

Students can choose their own course and can complete the distance as many times as they wish but only their best result needs to be emailed.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

