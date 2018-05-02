Rural Enterprise program set to deliver benefit

NOOSA'S first Rural Enterprise Program to develop a sustainable hinterland economy is currently under way, with a series of community engagement programs about to be rolled out.

The multi-faceted project will explore what is currently happening in the hinterland, identify opportunities for growth or better use of resources and provide the tools and advice to build the capacity of rural farmers and property owners.

The program is being led by Nicole Duguid, who brings significant experience in rural and regional projects, including a similar rural futures project in the Mackay and Whitsunday region.

According to Ms Duguid, understanding the economic, social and environmental value of our rural communities is essential for a sustainable economy.

"We need to better understand the range of sustainable enterprise opportunities that would complement a positive Noosa hinterland environment,” she said.

Significant community engagement throughout the project aims to encourage a vibrant agricultural community.

"The program will engage with the local community, businesses and landowners to uncover and discuss local food supply chains and enable the identification of rural 'neighbourhood' collaborative ventures, amongst other things,” Ms Duguid said.

A comprehensive survey of the Noosa hinterland area will be conducted by the University of the Sunshine Coast along with multiple workshops.

USC Associate Professor Claudia Baldwin said gathering valuable data about Noosa rural areas was vital to plan for greater opportunities within the region.

"The workshops will use interactive digital mapping and real-life experience to understand agricultural and local land use management,” she said.

Workshops will discuss current and future rural land use as well as new opportunities for diversification.

The outcome will be information resources and fact sheets across a diverse range of farming practices for rural communities to use.

To find out more or to participate in a survey or workshop, visit www. countrynoosa.com.