Rural showgirls getting involved

THEY are the ambassadors and showgirls who become the faces of the Noosa Show.

Now the 2018 Noosa Rural Ambassador and Miss Noosa Showgirl have been announced, along with six other winners.

From fundraising efforts to working with local businesses and visiting other rural shows, it has been a busy time for the entrants.

This year's Noosa Rural Ambassador Bethany Walpole was first involved in the show two year ago.

"I started as a Junior Rural Show Ambassador in 2016 and a lot has come up from being part of the Noosa Show,” Bethany said.

She said the skills and exposure has boosted her confidence to speak in front of people.

"This year has been a bit of a step up,” the 20-year-old said.

"We have been given the opportunity to go around to other shows and meet their showgirls.

"This year I have also become a part of the general community.”

Miss Noosa Showgirl, 21-year-old Natasha Osborne said the show has a great sense of community.

"We make the most of what we can with a small committee and with the community involvement it's got bigger,” Natasha said.

"This year we have been doing car boot sales and going around to the shows.”

Aarabella Hutchings, 13, is Noosa Show Ambassador and also very passionate about agriculture.

"We've done a lot of fundraising and we do the grand parade every year,” Aarabella said.

"It's a lot of community involvement.

"I think with the Noosa Show, we are not really big on sideshow alley, we have it but the spotlight is always on agriculture and farming.

"It's more about bringing out the smaller studs so that they get an opportunity to put their name out there as well.”

Noosa Show's Natasha Osborne, Bethany Walhole and Aarabella Hutchings. Caitlin Zerafa

The girls were also part of hosting an open gymkhana sports day recently.

"It was a great day with sporting-based horse events,” Bethany said.

"It was really good for a lot of the young kids and it gave them an opportunity to improve their confidence,” Aarabella added.

The girls all agree the show offers the best of agriculture from around the region.

"I love our focus on ag and that's what a traditional ag show should be about,” Bethany said.

"It's also great meeting all the different local business along the way and not only them supporting us but for us to find ways to support them.”

"It is lovely to see so many people from the community brining so much together,” Natasha said.

Other 2018 winners include Belle of the Ball Jordan Gray, Tiny Tot Show Ambassador Caspar Osborne, Mini Noosa Show Ambassador Sharnylee Osborne, Miss Junior Showgirl Emily Graham and Junior Noosa Rural Ambassador Carlee Magick.

The show is on September 7 and 8 at Pomona Showgrounds, visit noosashowsociety.org.au.