Rural stays are gold for Noosa property owners

RIGHT ROAD: Grey Nomads Jenny and David Levick, formerly of Verrierdale, are keen supporters of rural private property stays. Peter Gardiner

NOOSA is being hailed as a beacon for struggling rural landholders by a national land-stay service which encourages overnight camping on private regional properties.

Youcamp.com has called on all levels of governments "to recognise that opening up private land to tourism is a way to future proof regional Australia”.

The company's co-founder James Woodford said many Youcamp hosts are discovering that setting up boutique tourism businesses can create sustainable incomes.

"We want to see more state and local governments follow the lead of more progressive councils such as Temora and Noosa, which are embracing the opportunities land sharing provides.”

Noosa's planning laws allows for up to five self-contained recreational vehicles to stay on a rural property without council approval for up to four nights under a set of guidelines.

A Noosa property hosting such stays must be 10 hectares, not part of Lake Macdonald's water catchment area and be "self-contained RVs with their own fresh water and grey and black water storage. No liquid waste can be left on left on site”.

Grey nomads David and Jenny Levick used to live at Verrierdale before taking off in their Winnebago called Endless Summer four years ago for a life on the road.

"Bloody oath it is,” he said when asked if Noosa is on the right track.

"It's the future now,” Mr Levick said.

Every time he fills his rig up that adds $300 to any local economy they're staying in.

Council's development assessment manager, Kerri Coyle said the council has had numerous enquiries from rural property owners wanting to establish camping facilities to offer travellers an opportunity to experience the rural and natural environment of the hinterland.

Ms Coyle said while these visitors "typically seek lower cost overnight accommodation, they still contribute to the economies of the places they visit”.