RUSH HOUR: Horror as porn played to class

8:20am

Horror as teacher plays porn to class

A uni professor was left red-faced after accidentally beaming porn through a lecture room projector for all his students to see.

About 500 students had turned up for an introductory psychology class - but instead got an explicit lesson in human anatomy and sexual behaviour.

Footage taken of the mortifying debacle shows shocked students, aghast at the spectacle of a porn film coming on by mistake and seemingly taking a good few, excruciating seconds to rectify.

Some found it hilarious, while others can be seen getting up to leave.

The blunder happened during the lecture at the University of Toronto's Scarborough Campus where the professor inadvertently screened the porno to the packed hall on Monday morning, according to reports.

The campus newspaper The Varsity said one of the students reportedly recorded the mishap on Snapchat and posted it elsewhere online, where unsurprisingly it was shared, many, many times.

The university said it was offering support to anyone who was disturbed.

7:45am

Man dies after crash with truck in Sydney

A man has died and another man has been seriously injured after a car crash in Sydney's south.

Emergency services attended a collision involving a BMW and a truck at Foreshore Rd, Botany, just after 11pm on Thursday.

The male passenger of the car died at the scene, while the male driver was treated by paramedics and taken to St George Hospital in a critical but stable condition.

The truck driver was uninjured and taken to St George Hospital for mandatory testing.

-AAP

7:20am

Mum blasted for 'sick' photoshopping

A mum has been slammed as "repulsive" after being accused of photoshopping a picture of her four-year-old daughter to make her bum look bigger.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kim Zolciak, posted a snap of her twins to Instagram with the caption: "Have you ever seen a cuter duo?"

But eagled-eyed fans noticed her elder daughter, Brielle, had posted the exact same photo earlier and there seemed to be a few changes.

Instagram user thegoodthebadandthefake posted the two snaps side-by-side, pointing out a noticeable difference in the size of her daughter's bottom.

The user also seemed to think the girl's nose had been photoshopped to look smaller as well.

"This is sick! Kim Zolciak Biermann photoshopped her 4-year-old daughter to make her butt look bigger and her nose to look smaller," the picture was captioned.

Plenty of other people seemed to agree with the accusation and were quick to criticise the mum.

"Just so SICK! Over-sexualising this child and showing her older girls that altering their bodies (as she does) will bring them happiness," one person said.

"What the literal f**k. It's one thing to photoshop yourself but your little kid," another said.

Others labelled it "disturbing" and some even pointed out that the little girl looked like she was wearing hair extensions as well.

6:50am

Major delays for Sydney motorists

Motorists in Sydney's northwest are being warned to allow for plenty of extra travel time this morning following a collision between two cars in West Pennant Hills.

The crash caused two of three southbound lanes to be closed on the M2 Motorway at Pennant Hills Rd.

Traffic is very heavy in the area.

6:35am

Embarrassing mistake on birthday card

A bloke thought he'd made his girlfriend a "perfect" birthday card - but forgot one very crucial thing.

Ryan Smith assured girlfriend Laura McKay he had made her a "good one" this year after she complained about him sending her cards late on her past two birthdays.

The lad spent time adding in lots of personal snaps of the couple's relationship together into a collage on card company website, Moonpig.

But when long-suffering Laura opened up the card she was surprised to find it addressed to "Georgia".

Ryan - who Laura admits lacks common sense - had forgotten to change the template name on the card from "Georgia" to "Laura".

Laura thought she'd missed a joke and asked: "Are you kidding?"

Right SO Ryan's just came in with my birthday card (1 day late let me tell u) and he's been concentrating so hard on the f***ing pictures the c**ts forgot to CHANGE the writing," Laura wrote on Twitter.

"Who the F**K is Georgia?"

She eventually understood what happened and thankfully saw the funny side of things.

6:10am

Double demerits in force for the long weekend

Motorists in NSW are being warned to take extra care on the roads this Labour Day long weekend with double demerits coming into force at midnight last night.

People caught speeding this weekend are risking a $2435 fine and 12 demerit points and using your phone behind the wheel comes with a $448 fine and 10 demerit points.

The double demerit period runs from today until October 1.

Similar fines and double demerit penalties apply in the ACT across Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

5:45am

Boy charged with Sydney stabbing

A 16-year-old boy has been charged after another teenager was stabbed in the arm in Sydney's west.

Police were called to a mall on North Parade, Mount Druitt, on Wednesday following reports of an attack and found a 17-year-old with a stab wound in his arm.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Another teen was arrested in Parramatta just after noon on Thursday and charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, affray, and larceny.

He is set to appear in children's court today.

This is what the card template looked like. Picture: Laura McKay/Twitter