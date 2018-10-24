Menu
Can you see the cheeky mistake? Picture: imdur254/Imgur
X-rated mistake in wedding photo

by Ally Foster
24th Oct 2018 7:49 AM

A picture of a bride and groom taken from an unfortunate angle has turned an innocent wedding snap into something very rude.

The picture was uploaded to Imgur and caused many users to do a double take while they tried to process what was actually going on - can you figure it out?

Can you see the cheeky mistake? Picture: imdur254/Imgur

The picture shows a bride and groom speaking at their reception surrounding by wedding guests.

However, at first glance the unfortunate placement of a woman's arm makes it look as though the bride has her bare butt on display.

The uploader captioned the snap: "Party in the front, business in the back."

Many users were tricked by the hilarious optical illusion, with one writing: "Ya had me there for half a second."

"My 4 year old saw this and said mummy why is her butt out," another said.

