Menu
Login
A six-year-old girl was subject to abuse from trolls. Picture: Reddit
A six-year-old girl was subject to abuse from trolls. Picture: Reddit
Offbeat

Dad’s perfect response to Thor troll

by Ben Graham
1st Nov 2018 6:00 AM

LIKE many adoring modern parents, a father whose six-year-old daughter dressed as Thor for Halloween saw nothing wrong with uploading a cute picture of her dressed up onto social media.

"My youngest daughter as Thor, her favourite superhero," the proud dad wrote alongside a picture of his daughter holding a hammer aloft and donning the famous superhero suit.

"She loves dressing up, Spider-Man and Thor are her favourites."

Of course, this is 2018, so naturally it didn't take long before an anonymous troll took it upon themselves to make a vile comment about the smiling young girl.

"This is how you create a lesbian," they charmingly wrote. "Better counteract now."

However, the proud father hit back with a perfect response - highlighting how ignorant the troll's homophobia was.

"So you think you there is something wrong if my daughter was to grow up to be lesbian?" he wrote in response.

The young girl copped abuse from trolls. Picture: Reddit
The young girl copped abuse from trolls. Picture: Reddit

"As her father all I want for my daughter is for her to grow up, be happy and be healthy, if she grows up to be gay and that makes her happy so be it.

"You really need to take a look in the mirror and think do you want to be that person who tries to somehow in your twisted way insult a 6-year-old who is clearly happy dressed as her favourite superhero?"

Others came out in support of the parent.

"As a teen I had a lot of male superhero role models," wrote one Reddit user. "I always wanted to be them, but I never dared dress up as them because I'm female and thought people would judge me. Now I do it anyway, and it's a lot of fun. I wish my parents had been like that."

The father responded: "To be honest I don't even see it as a girl dressing up as a boy, I just see my daughter really happy, having fun dressed up as Thor, I'm glad you feel comfortable dressing as your heroes now."

 

 

 

The six-year-old was dressed as her favourite superhero. Picture: Supplied
The six-year-old was dressed as her favourite superhero. Picture: Supplied

Related Items

halloween online takedown thor troll

Top Stories

    A week to trash fast-fashion trend

    A week to trash fast-fashion trend

    News Noosa Council highlights the perils of fast fashion

    Race in and tri Pasta Pronto

    Race in and tri Pasta Pronto

    News Athletes can carb-up with fresh Italian on Saturday, November 3

    Un-PC taboo set to take the stage

    Un-PC taboo set to take the stage

    News Stage production a politically incorrect "smorgasbord” into 1960s

    Cole's compassionate hand to those less fortunate

    Cole's compassionate hand to those less fortunate

    News Local hero next mission to help children in Africa

    Local Partners