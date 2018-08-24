Tweet costs woman NASA internship

The tweet that cost an intern her dream job. Picture: NaomiH_official/Twitter

One poorly thought out tweet cost a woman her dream internship at NASA after she told an former engineer of the space agency to "suck my d**k" just hours after getitng the gig.

Naomi H was understandably elated when she got the news that she had been accepted for the internship, so she took to Twitter saying: "EVERYONE SHUT THE F**K UP. I GOT ACCEPTED FOR A NASA INTERNSHIP."

Unfortunately for her the tweet got noticed by Homer Hickman, a former NASA engineer who trained Japan's first astronauts and now sits on the National Space Council.

"Language," Mr Hickman wrote in response to the tweet.

Now if it had been left at this and Naomi apologised for swearing everything probably would have been fine.

However, it seemed that Naomi had no idea who the man was that commented on her post and she responded in probably the worst way possible.

"Suck by d**k and balls I'm working at NASA," she wrote.

We can only imagine the sinking feeling she would have gotten when Mr Hickman replied with: "And I'm on the National Space Council that oversees NASA."

The post quickly gained a lot of attention, with many people attacking Mr Hickman for his decision to comment on the post.

"I feel kind of bad for @naomiH_official. Who wants to get their tone policed by old white men on the internet," one person wrote.

"If @HomerHickam was a professional & objected to the language he could have contacted them privately and asked them to tone it down instead of calling them out publicly," another said.

Mr Hickman later revealed in a blog post that the now deleted Twitter thread had come to the attention of NASA and the girl had lost her internship as a result. He claimed he had nothing to do with it and was trying to get her job back.